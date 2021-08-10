Cancel
She bought a billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention. Now she stars in his new show

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after purchasing a billboard in a last-ditch effort to capture the attention of mega-producer Tyler Perry, actor Racquel Palmer has finally landed her dream job. On Monday, the "Night Of" alum sat down with TMZ to discuss her latest project, "All the Queen's Men," a BET+ series produced by Tyler Perry Studios and featuring Palmer (formerly known as Racquel Bailey) in a lead role.

Racquel Palmer Says Tyler Perry Billboard Led to Leading Role on TV Show

Racquel Palmer went from desperately pleading for Tyler Perry's attention to starring in one of his shows ... but she doesn't recommend her billboard tactics to others. The actress, famous for putting up a billboard to try and catch Tyler's attention, tells TMZ ... she has now landed a leading role in Tyler Perry's upcoming show, "All The Queen's Men," but they've never talked about the billboard and almost pretended like it never happened.
