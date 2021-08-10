Digital patient experiences can take cues from consumer-centric companies such as Netflix
LAS VEGAS - Consumers are demanding a better healthcare experience, and it's largely due to the business practices of some non-healthcare organizations that have become a daily presence in people's lives. Digital-first companies like Netflix and Amazon have cracked the code of consumer engagement, and increasingly the healthcare industry will need to follow suit in order to remain relevant.www.healthcarefinancenews.com
