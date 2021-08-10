Digital patient experiences can take cues from consumer-centric companies such as Netflix

HITN: Let’s start by looking at how digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated during the pandemic. What do you think has changed?. Monsarrat: Pandemics are a little different from long-term events in healthcare as they generate acute needs for accelerated responses in order to contain casualties and impact on health systems. The quicker the response is the better the outcomes. Understanding where vaccines are needed, by whom, when; optimising supply chain and distribution; engaging health professionals and patients to be at the right place at the right time is key to getting positive outcomes. Most efficient countries use digital experiences and channels, (open) data and analytics, as well as digital cooperation across the ecosystem – public agencies, businesses large and small, start-ups, citizens, all leveraging data and collaborating through digital platforms.