Bayhealth hosts residency information program at Maple Dale
As a regional healthcare leader, Bayhealth is the first in the area to launch graduate medical education residency programs. These robust programs, including the family medicine and internal medicine residencies that began this month, are improving access to care for everyone in the communities Bayhealth serves. In partnership with the graduate medical education residency program directors, the Bayhealth Foundation is hosting events for community members to learn more about the programs and their benefits.www.capegazette.com
