Bayhealth hosts residency information program at Maple Dale

The Mozaiko living-learning community is still accepting Global Fellow in Residence applications for fall 2021 and has begun accepting applications for spring 2022. Mozaiko, Virginia Tech’s global living-learning community invites all departments to apply to host a globally-oriented visitor in the Mozaiko Global Fellow in Residence apartment during the 2021-22 academic year. This short-term residency experience is intended to connect students with scholars, artists, industry professionals, staff, and lecturers. Mozaiko provides a complementary, fully-furnished, one-bedroom apartment in Harper Hall, the home of Mozaiko, for up to 4-weeks*. The deadline to apply for fall 2021 is Sept. 1, and the deadline for the spring 2022 semester is Dec. 3, 2021. More information and the application can be found on this website. All questions can be directed to Iuliia Hoban at mozaiko@vt.edu.