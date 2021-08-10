This is not complicated, can the ACC cut the financial gap, if so how?

Three divisions of 5 teams could work. You would play the other 4 teams in your division and 5 in another division. This would allow for 9 conference games (which would allow ND to schedule Navy, Stanford, and USC) with the top 2 teams playing in the championship game. Historical rivalries could be maintain by playing it as an OOC game if needed. Also, each school would play every school at least every 2 yrs. Balancing the divisions would be key, and divisions could be reviewed every 4 yrs for competitive balance if needed.