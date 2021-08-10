Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Only 2 places we go. Bubble or 8/9 so this is an early good guess

By GBOHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 2 places we go. Bubble or 8/9 so this is an early good guess ** -- GBOHokie 08/10/2021 12:51PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
sportswar.com

Good place to Socially Distance!

I forgot to shout out Biscuit and Slider and obviously Sacker is now. a fairly close personal friend. Call me the Pulp Fiction dude, I guess,. keeping the content rolling over around here. And realize this scary fact about me. I don't even complete about 10% of my initial go...
sportswar.com

Homesick has been my guess. And it is only a guess.

Any insight as to why J. Briggs transferred? I really liked the kid and -- WahooKnows 08/07/2021 8:32PM. Briggs is close to home, playing for a school that has high expectations… -- Mikeysurf 08/08/2021 09:53AM. A kid quitting in the middle of the season isn't a win for UVa. **...
LifestyleBlack Hills Pioneer

Good people every place you go

OPINION — The kids and I spent the week driving around the state of South Dakota with our teardrop camper. I played a few shows, we met up with the crew to film the next episode of my musical travelogue series “Wish You Were Here,’ we sat on back porches and front porches, we went to the zoo. We brushed our teeth outside under the stars, slept through thunderstorms, chatted with a parrot named Echo, and swam in a city park pool. We even stopped at Al’s Oasis because I told the kids a few months ago what the word ‘souvenir’ meant, and now they are pretty sure every time we travel they need a toy to “remember the trip.” Six days on the road and it kind of felt like there wasn’t anything we didn’t do.
NBAsportswar.com

I guess the other part of the calculus is selling it. Audiences like dunks

I like to think coaches are smart enough to see past the summer league -- HooInDE 08/13/2021 5:08PM. Well, also, these guys are trying to showcase themselves to that can seem -- jdubforwahoowa 08/14/2021 09:45AM. Yeah but from everything I hear about the NBA the staff/coaches aren't -- fallacy 08/13/2021...
Sportssportswar.com

And Friday the 13th. Coincidence? I think not.

Remember when Flanders opened a left-hand store on Simpsons? ** -- soldcokesatLane 08/13/2021 12:28PM. This lefty tends to have amphibious qualities, which is common -- statmanfromHCyrs 08/13/2021 12:05PM. I have a bit of that as well...but all sports are left dominant. My first -- Tuckahokie 08/13/2021 12:08PM. A lot of...
sportswar.com

I’ll beat @Wembley to the punch. Looks like the ‘29…

I’ll beat @Wembley to the punch. Looks like the ‘29… -- Stimp 08/14/2021 5:29PM. Don’t get people started on Richmond’s transgressions…. ** -- Mad Bowl Hoo 08/14/2021 7:19PM. Convincing us that Mike London could coach a football team was the worst. ** -- 1994Wahoo 08/14/2021 7:20PM. You must log in...
sportswar.com

They're on my list to watch going forward. Gio's looking good, too.

Good day for US players--Pulisic and Reyna with goals scored. -- PhillyHoo 08/14/2021 3:51PM. Yesterday, 18 year-old American went the distance at left back for Gladbach -- TY-HOO 08/14/2021 10:50PM. Haaland was amazing today. He is more than just a finisher. -- wahoowa94 08/14/2021 4:28PM. They're on my list to...
Lifestylesportswar.com

Paying “Market Price” for lazy man lobster is also hard work.

If you're Jameis Winston, getting out of the store with em is the hard part ** -- KCHokie2 08/14/2021 9:10PM. Paying “Market Price” for lazy man lobster is also hard work. -- Late 80s Hokie 08/14/2021 5:55PM. Getting rid of them has always taken time, especially in the days before...
Video GamesTwinfinite

4 Video Game Fan Theories So Good, We Wish They Were True

When playing a game, it can be easy to miss some Easter eggs or well-hidden messages the developers may have added for those willing to look for them. Sometimes it’s not just one little tidbit of information that creates these video game fan theories, but a paper trail that can lead to a wealth of hidden knowledge that, once you put the pieces together, changes your perception of the whole game.
sportswar.com

Respect you having your own opinion, but I very strongly disagree

It’s also just funny to me seeing how so many folks here proudly boast how much they hate watching the NBA and just constantly drag it but then have have strong feelings about what types of players are going to be successful there and who should and shouldn’t go pro. Don’t know that that is this poster - not putting that on them -but it feels pretty common.
Sportssportswar.com

You never know -on any given Saturday any team can win or lose-differentday

But look at just a few of the MNC's in any sport over the years- Colorado and GT MNC in 1990 football season; NC State over Houston in BB in 1983;. Coastal Carolina in baseball etc etc....yes a stretch I realize but its not impossible for VT to win an MNC... we were THAT close in 99...and no I am not Jonnyhawk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy