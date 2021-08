Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you're struggling to sleep, you'll likely try anything to help you conk out. And at some point between tossing and turning and staring at the ceiling in angst, you might consider taking a Benadryl. After all, the antihistamine has a rep for making people feel sleepy and it's easy to get (odds are you already have a box in your medicine cabinet), so it might seem like a smart snooze-inducing idea. But is it actually a good idea? Ahead, sleep experts weigh in on the pros and cons of taking Benadryl to sleep.