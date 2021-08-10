Cancel
Integrated longitudinal immunophenotypic, transcriptional and repertoire analyses delineate immune responses in COVID-19 patients

By Samuele Notarbartolo, notarbartolo@ingm.org, abrignani@ingm.org, grifantini@ingm.org, Valeria Ranzani, Alessandra Bandera, Paola Gruarin, Valeria Bevilacqua, Anna Rita Putignano, Andrea Gobbini, Eugenia Galeota, Cristina Manara, Mauro Bombaci, Elisa Pesce, Elena Zagato, Andrea Favalli, Maria Lucia Sarnicola, Serena Curti, Mariacristina Crosti, Martina Martinovic, Tanya Fabbris, Federico Marini, Lorena Donnici, Mariangela Lorenzo, Marilena Mancino, Riccardo Ungaro, Andrea Lombardi, Davide Mangioni, Antonio Muscatello, Stefano Aliberti, Francesco Blasi, Tullia De Feo, Daniele Prati, Lara Manganaro, Francesca Granucci, Antonio Lanzavecchia, Raffaele De Francesco, Andrea Gori, Renata Grifantini, Sergio Abrignani
Cover picture for the articleTo understand how a protective immune response against SARS-CoV-2 develops over time, we integrated phenotypic, transcriptional and repertoire analyses on PBMCs from mild and severe COVID-19 patients during and after infection, and compared them to healthy donors (HD). A type I IFN-response signature marked all the immune populations from severe patients during the infection. Humoral immunity was dominated by IgG production primarily against the RBD and N proteins, with neutralizing antibody titers increasing post infection and with disease severity. Memory B cells, including an atypical FCRL5+ T-BET+ memory subset, increased during the infection, especially in patients with mild disease. A significant reduction of effector memory, CD8+ T cells frequency characterized patients with severe disease. Despite such impairment, we observed robust clonal expansion of CD8+ T lymphocytes, while CD4+ T cells were less expanded and skewed toward TCM and TH2-like phenotypes. MAIT cells were also expanded, but only in patients with mild disease. Terminally differentiated CD8+ GZMB+ effector cells were clonally expanded both during the infection and post-infection, while CD8+ GZMK+ lymphocytes were more expanded post-infection and represented bona fide memory precursor effector cells. TCR repertoire analysis revealed that only highly proliferating T cell clonotypes, which included SARS-CoV-2-specific cells, were maintained post-infection and shared between the CD8+ GZMB+ and GZMK+ subsets. Overall, this study describes the development of immunity against SARS-CoV-2 and identifies an effector CD8+ T cell population with memory precursor-like features.

immunology.sciencemag.org

