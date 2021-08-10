Pittsburg Porch Pirate Arrested After Stealing Packages in Oakley Neighborhood

The Oakley Police Department announced an arrest of a Pittsburg woman in connection with stealing packages off the porch of a home in the Summer Lakes Neighborhood. According to police, on Monday, August 9th at around 5: 15 p.m., the Oakley Police Department received a call of a suspicious looking vehicle driving around in the Summer Lakes neighborhood. As officers were en route, a call came in of a package being stolen off the porch of a residence in Summer Lakes. The suspect vehicle in the theft matched the description of the initial suspicious vehicle.