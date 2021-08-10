Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chambers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Chambers County through 315 PM CDT At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Standing Rock to Buffalo. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stroud, Fredonia, Post Oak Forks, Veasey Creek Park, Standing Rock, Welch, Penton, Buffalo and Stroud Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
