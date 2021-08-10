Ohio State updates game day, masking protocols at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the start of the college football season right around the corner, Ohio State has updated its game day and masking protocols. The university previously said students, faculty, staff, and visitors on all Ohio State campuses and medical facilities are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required outdoors for unvaccinated individuals when they cannot maintain physical distancing. Vaccinated people are not required to mask outdoors.