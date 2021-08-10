Reconstruction of Pedestrian Ramps in CB8

We know how important this project is to you. Please learn more about the Town’s Plans to reconstruct a safe and resilient boardwalk, accessible for residents of all ages and abilities on the Town of Sandwich Boardwalk page. This site includes answers to frequently asked questions like – “Will I be able to jump off the Boardwalk?”. In addition to this webpage the Town will post information our Facebook page and through alerts like this one. In the coming week, we will also issue several brief videos in an effort to answer questions about the project and address concerns like – “Will I be able to retrieve my plank?” or “Will our family have the opportunity to purchase for a new plank the reconstructed boardwalk?” Later this month the Town will hold community forum and will provide an opportunity to view full scale mock-ups of three possible boardwalk rail designs and offer your thoughts on the design. You can help by learning more about the project and by sharing this information with your friends and neighbors.