Reconstruction of Pedestrian Ramps in CB8

brooklyncb8.org
 6 days ago

Please be advised that the reconstruction of Pedestrian Ramps at various locations throughout the district will begin on or about Monday, August 23, 2021 from 7am-6pm. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the project Field Office at hwpr20k3@gmail.com.

www.brooklyncb8.org

Comments / 0

