Reconstruction of Pedestrian Ramps in CB8

Advise the Bicycle Coordinator and City Staff as to the determination of bicycle routes and help to establish project priorities. Plan, develop, promote, and coordinate community cycling activities, including, but not limited to, recurring organized rides, special event rides, bicycle safety education workshops, bicycle rodeos and other social gatherings, and designated Ride to Work or Ride to School Days. Develop goals and work plans regarding activities of the committee. Review proposals from individual associations or other institutions for joint programs and assist in effective coordination of such activities, when applicable. Conduct fundraising for cycling activities and programs.
