Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk to Launch Satellite Displaying Billboard Ads in Space

cheddar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought humans being in space wasn't enough, now we're adding billboards. Elon Musk is set to launch a satellite next year that will beam advertisements into space. The satellite is called Cubesat, and those interested can buy ads using crypto. Musk is also set to acquire satellite data startup Swarm Technologies. Jim Cantrell, CEO and co-founder at Phantom Space joins us with more insight on both ventures.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Billboards#Swarm Technologies#Phantom Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Blue Origin Makes Hilarious Mistake While Criticizing SpaceX And NASA

Kent, Washington-based launch vehicle manufacturer and spaceflight services provider Blue Origin's relentless criticism of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Hawthorne, California-based aerospace and internet service provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) took an interesting turn today when the company made a glaring mistake in a new infographic posted on its website.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can Help NASA Make Next-Generation Space Suits

NASA’s current space suit program is being held up on delays and will cost the agency over $1-billion. Today, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company can help make their next-generation space suits for less, as they have already been used by astronauts who launched into orbit in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Unfortunately, this means that having astronauts land on the Moon by 2024 isn’t possible due to these significant delays in developing spacesuits. Read more for a video and additional information.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Tesla Says Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019. The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Business booms for foldable home company after installing unit for Musk at Boca Chica

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is reportedly living out of a foldable, prefabricated home during his time in south Texas. A Tweet where Musk admits that he lives in an approximately “$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase” in which he rents from SpaceX caused followers to believe that he is living in a prefabricated 375-square-foot home, made by Boxabl, a company making portable homes out of steel, concrete and EPS foam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy