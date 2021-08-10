Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Powerhouse, Phil Vassar Closes Out The 45th Hope Watermelon Festival With A Bang

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Vassar’s performance on the CMC stage was a perfect conclusion for the 45th Annual Watermelon Festival. His charisma and raw talent was immediately evident the moment he stepped into the limelight. The country music artist sang his heart out, belting out hits like “Six Pack Summer” and “Just Another Day In Paradise” to the swaying crowd of fans. As his fingers grazed across the piano keys he engaged the audience to sing and dance along. It was a night that won’t soon be forgotten for all who attended.

swark.today

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Vassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelon#Piano Keys#Dance#Cmc#The Uaht Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Vermont Summer Festival closes out season on a warm note

DORSET — The annual horse show is wrapping up its final week for the season. While Thursday and Friday saw temperatures in the 90s, the weather is expected to cool for the weekend, said Show Manager Joe Dotoli on Thursday. “They all have fans on them, they get a bath...
Teton Village, WYbuckrail.com

Grand Teton Music Festival to close out summer with Tchaikovsky season finale

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This weekend, Grand Teton Music Festival will end its 2021 season with a performance of Tchaikovsky conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. The Aug. 21 performance will be live-streamed with free access but registration is required. After the Aug. 21 premiere, the concert will be available to watch on-demand beginning at 8 p.m. MT on Sunday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. MT.
Montrose, IADaily Gate City

Watermelon festival going strong at 76

MONTROSE — The Montrose Watermelon Festival was feeling kinda spry this past weekend, not bad for being 76. Maybe taking a year off for COVID in 2020 made a difference because the festival goers were out in full force Thursday through Saturday, according to Watermelon Festival Committee President Mark Holland.
FestivalMic

This year's festivals aren't the post-pandemic escape we hoped for

It was supposed to be our Hot Vax Summer, months of heady revelry after a year and a half of isolation and fear. But anti-vaxxers and the Delta variant have put a damper on things, plunging a lot of us into the fresh despair of knowing there's a way to end the pandemic but that a lot of people just don't feel like doing their part.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Stronghold to close out SUMMERPraise! season

OWOSSO — Stronghold Quartet will conclude the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday as they take the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Water St. “We have been blessed with incredibly nice weather this season,” event organizer Lynn Webster said. “Even when rain has happened...
Forestburg, TXbowienewsonline.com

Forestburg gears up for 41st watermelon festival

The small town of Forestburg will fill up this weekend during the 41st Annual watermelon festival on Aug. 14 and the Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo, Aug. 13-14. The theme for this year’s watermelon festival is “Honoring Frontline Workers.” Organizers said the past pandemic year has been hard, and everyone could not have made it without medical workers, police, firefighters, teachers, postal workers – and a multitude of others on the “front line.”
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

FST Closes Festival With "America In One Room"

Florida Studio Theatre’s annual August Play Reading Festival comes to a close this Monday with a reading of American In One Room, the latest from playwright Jason Odell Williams (Handle With Care). In September 2019, over a long weekend at a hotel in Grapevine, Texas, 500 or so voters from...
Montrose, IAHawk Eye

Montrose Watermelon Festival opens Thursday

MONTROSE — When do you go at red and stop at green? While you're eating a watermelon. That riddle can be found in a post on the Montrose Watermelon Festival's Facebook event page, announcing the three-day event will be happening this weekend in the small, Lee County Mississippi River town.
MusicSalina Journal

45th Smoky Hill River Festival brings plenty of new attractions

The 45th Smoky Hill River Festival will be an “Epic Arts Party” of things to see, hear, taste and feel. Among the notable things Festival-goers can enjoy Sept. 2-5 in Oakdale Park, are:. Seven first-time food vendors with delectable Food Row treats including frog legs, soft pretzels, meatball sliders, coconut...
Animalselba-clipper.com

Giant Watermelons!

Silas Simmons is pictured above with his two great grandchildren, Colie Boutwell (3 months) and Bella Boutwell (6 years), with their 2 BIG watermelons. One weighed in at 142-pounds while the other was 124-pounds.
Festivalgothenburgleader.com

New festival event will be a bang-up good time at Lake Helen

Gothenburg’s oldest annual tradition - the Harvest Festival - is set for Sept. 16-19, and the Chamber of Commerce committees have been busy organizing and planning a schedule packed with fun events for 2021. With the community unable to gather in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival committee selected the theme, “Survivor 2021: Riding Through the Pandemic” to represent this year.
FestivalTime Out Global

Check out this unique London lakeside festival tomorrow

The best thing to happen to Thamesmead since it formed the starkly beautiful futuristic backdrop to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (and later an Aphex Twin video), this weekend’s Thamesmead Festival promises a ton of fun cool stuff to see and do. In fact, this year sees 50 years since the original ‘Thamesmead Town Festival’, which featured a ‘throw a sponge at the vicar’ stall. Happily, that won’t happen this time round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy