Powerhouse, Phil Vassar Closes Out The 45th Hope Watermelon Festival With A Bang

Phil Vassar’s performance on the CMC stage was a perfect conclusion for the 45th Annual Watermelon Festival. His charisma and raw talent was immediately evident the moment he stepped into the limelight. The country music artist sang his heart out, belting out hits like “Six Pack Summer” and “Just Another Day In Paradise” to the swaying crowd of fans. As his fingers grazed across the piano keys he engaged the audience to sing and dance along. It was a night that won’t soon be forgotten for all who attended.