The bodybuilding community is mourning the loss of one of its most inspiring personalities. John Meadows, who went by “Mountain Dog,” passed away on Sunday. He was 49. While building a fitness brand, Meadows battled serious health issues and even a death hoax in 2020. His fellow bodybuilders are reeling from the news and expressing their grief on social media. Some are unaware of his health battles and want to know more about what happened to John Meadows. We reveal who the late bodybuilder was in this John Meadows wiki.