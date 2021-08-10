Immunophenotyping assessment in a COVID-19 cohort (IMPACC): A prospective longitudinal study

I was mentioning the number of unusual therapeutic modes that are being explored these days, and one of those is (broadly) RNA-based approaches. The ones that directly feed into coding for proteins get a lot of attention (the mRNA vaccines, for example), and everything that’s currently approved is some sort of antisense or siRNA species. But RNA being what it is, there are plenty of other things to try. Here’s a good review of the noncoding RNA ideas, including a good list of things that are now in the clinic. The number of preclinical programs, I would not even want to guess at. As usual, I have to say that the variety of RNA species, structures, and functions is one of the biggest changes in the biology landscape since my college and grad school days. Who could have imagined all these things, or their importance to the functioning of the cell?