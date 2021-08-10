Cancel
Immunophenotyping assessment in a COVID-19 cohort (IMPACC): A prospective longitudinal study

By IMPACC Manuscript Writing Team
Science Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IMmunoPhenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort (IMPACC) is a prospective longitudinal study designed to enroll 1000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (NCT04378777). IMPACC collects detailed clinical, laboratory and radiographic data along with longitudinal biologic sampling of blood and respiratory secretions for in depth testing. Clinical and lab data are integrated to identify immunologic, virologic, proteomic, metabolomic and genomic features of COVID-19-related susceptibility, severity and disease progression. The goals of IMPACC are to better understand the contributions of pathogen dynamics and host immune responses to the severity and course of COVID-19 and to generate hypotheses for identification of biomarkers and effective therapeutics, including optimal timing of such interventions. In this report we summarize the IMPACC study design and protocols including clinical criteria and recruitment, multi-site standardized sample collection and processing, virologic and immunologic assays, harmonization of assay protocols, high-level analyses and the data sharing plans.

