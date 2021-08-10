Cancel
Integrated longitudinal immunophenotypic, transcriptional and repertoire analyses delineate immune responses in COVID-19 patients

By Samuele Notarbartolo, notarbartolo@ingm.org, abrignani@ingm.org, grifantini@ingm.org, Valeria Ranzani, Alessandra Bandera, Paola Gruarin, Valeria Bevilacqua, Anna Rita Putignano, Andrea Gobbini, Eugenia Galeota, Cristina Manara, Mauro Bombaci, Elisa Pesce, Elena Zagato, Andrea Favalli, Maria Lucia Sarnicola, Serena Curti, Mariacristina Crosti, Martina Martinovic, Tanya Fabbris, Federico Marini, Lorena Donnici, Mariangela Lorenzo, Marilena Mancino, Riccardo Ungaro, Andrea Lombardi, Davide Mangioni, Antonio Muscatello, Stefano Aliberti, Francesco Blasi, Tullia De Feo, Daniele Prati, Lara Manganaro, Francesca Granucci, Antonio Lanzavecchia, Raffaele De Francesco, Andrea Gori, Renata Grifantini, Sergio Abrignani
Cover picture for the articleTo understand how a protective immune response against SARS-CoV-2 develops over time, we integrated phenotypic, transcriptional and repertoire analyses on PBMCs from mild and severe COVID-19 patients during and after infection, and compared them to healthy donors (HD). A type I IFN-response signature marked all the immune populations from severe patients during the infection. Humoral immunity was dominated by IgG production primarily against the RBD and N proteins, with neutralizing antibody titers increasing post infection and with disease severity. Memory B cells, including an atypical FCRL5+ T-BET+ memory subset, increased during the infection, especially in patients with mild disease. A significant reduction of effector memory, CD8+ T cells frequency characterized patients with severe disease. Despite such impairment, we observed robust clonal expansion of CD8+ T lymphocytes, while CD4+ T cells were less expanded and skewed toward TCM and TH2-like phenotypes. MAIT cells were also expanded, but only in patients with mild disease. Terminally differentiated CD8+ GZMB+ effector cells were clonally expanded both during the infection and post-infection, while CD8+ GZMK+ lymphocytes were more expanded post-infection and represented bona fide memory precursor effector cells. TCR repertoire analysis revealed that only highly proliferating T cell clonotypes, which included SARS-CoV-2-specific cells, were maintained post-infection and shared between the CD8+ GZMB+ and GZMK+ subsets. Overall, this study describes the development of immunity against SARS-CoV-2 and identifies an effector CD8+ T cell population with memory precursor-like features.

Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Sciencedeltadailynews.com

Is Natural COVID-19 Immunity Still Holding Up?

If you have already had COVID-19, exactly how protected are you from the virus as compared to those who received a vaccine?. With the push to get as many Americans vaccinated as possible, there is not much talk on the natural immunities present in those who have gotten the virus and recovered.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Fauci Exposed: Historical Research Of COVID

By now, many have heard that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has funded controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, told a House...
ScienceNature.com

The neutralizing antibody response post COVID-19 vaccination in patients with myeloma is highly dependent on the type of anti-myeloma treatment

Recent data suggest a suboptimal antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination in patients with hematological malignancies. Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against SARS-CoV-2 were evaluated in 276 patients with plasma cell neoplasms after vaccination with either the BNT162b2 or the AZD1222 vaccine, on days 1 (before the first vaccine shot), 22, and 50. Patients with MM (n = 213), SMM (n = 38), and MGUS (n = 25) and 226 healthy controls were enrolled in the study (NCT04743388). Vaccination with either two doses of the BNT162b2 or one dose of the AZD1222 vaccine leads to lower production of NAbs in patients with MM compared with controls both on day 22 and on day 50 (p < 0.001 for all comparisons). Furthermore, MM patients showed an inferior NAb response compared with MGUS on day 22 (p = 0.009) and on day 50 (p = 0.003). Importantly, active treatment with either anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) or belantamab mafodotin and lymphopenia at the time of vaccination were independent prognostic factors for suboptimal antibody response following vaccination. In conclusion, MM patients have low humoral response following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, especially under treatment with anti-CD38 or belamaf. This underlines the need for timely vaccination, possibly during a treatment-free period, and for continuous vigilance on infection control measures in non-responders.
Lexington Park, MDBay Net

Naval Health Clinic Re-Implements Patient Screening In Response To COVID-19 Delta Variant

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. -- The Patuxent River Naval Health Clinic put out the following message regarding updated protocols surrounding the increased prevalence of the delta variant of COVID-19. "Due to the increased prevalence of the delta variant of COVID-19 and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are re-implementing patient screenings prior to entering the clinic, effective tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The screening questions are below.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

HMC Treating 13 COVID-19 Positive Patients

Hilo Medical Center reports an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations from 11 to 13. Twelve of the individuals are unvaccinated. In light of the increase in the daily case count, HMC has again updated its visitor policy. Additionally, COVID-19 testing and vaccination is scheduled to close at the Arc of Hilo on Aug. 13.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Individuals With Cancer Mount an Acceptable Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccine But Other Strategies Are Needed for Potential Non-Responders

Although most patients with cancer who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed a good immune response within the following 3 weeks, investigators emphasized the importance of developing alternative strategies for patients who are at a high risk of not responding. The majority of patients with cancer who received...
ScienceColumbia Basin Herald

Immune response causes ‘COVID arm’

MOSES LAKE — Medical professionals say it’s not dangerous and it doesn’t happen to many people, but it does happen. And it’s common enough that it’s got a name – “COVID arm.”. As the name implies, it’s one of the many knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case,...
ScienceMedscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines May Protect Patients' Lungs

(Reuters) - In vaccinated patients with breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggest. Doctors there studied 205 adults with confirmed COVID-19, more than half under age 50. Among those studied, 14% were fully vaccinated, 15% were...
Medical Sciencetribuneledgernews.com

UPMC Magee and Pitt to study COVID-19 vaccines immune response in pregnancy and postpartum

Aug. 4—A top medical facility and university are joining in a study looking at COVID-19 vaccines, pregnancy and postpartum. UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine will participate in a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases study of the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines among pregnant and postpartum individuals and their babies.
Pittsburgh, PAMilton Daily Standard

Immunocompromised response to COVID-19 vaccination studied

PITTSBURGH — People with conditions that compromise their immune systems exhibit a wide spectrum of antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination, ranging from only 1 in 5 lung transplant patients having an antibody response to a nearly complete response in patients with well-controlled HIV. The results are part of an interim analysis of a large study on UPMC patients and health care workers.
Bethesda, MDCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study: Severe COVID, higher viral loads, immune response linked to obesity

Among US Military Health System (MHS) beneficiaries diagnosed as having COVID-19, obesity was independently and strongly associated with hospitalization, need for oxygen therapy, higher viral load, and an altered immune response, according to a prospective study late last week in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. A team led by researchers...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Anti-CD20 therapies decrease humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in patients with multiple sclerosis or neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders

J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2021 Aug 2:jnnp-2021-326904. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2021-326904. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 seroconversion rate after COVID-19 may be influenced by disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) or neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMO-SD). OBJECTIVE: To investigate the seroprevalence and the quantity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in...
ScienceKSAT 12

Researchers studying body’s immune response to mixed COVID-19 booster shot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – With just under 70 percent of all Americans getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination and the Delta variant spreading in many communities, last month Pfizer asked the FDA for approval to administer a third shot to boost immunity. Meanwhile, scientists are now trying to determine if a third “booster” shot could be just what the doctor ordered.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Deficient RNA immunity cause higher risk of COVID-19 infection in elderly people and diabetic patients

In a new study, Chen-Yu Zhang's group from Nanjing University presents a rather striking finding that four circulating miRNAs, which are high in healthy people and much lower in older people and diabetic patients, could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by directly targeting the S protein. Serum exosomes containing these miRNAs from young people could strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication, but this inhibitory effect was attenuated in older people and diabetic patients. Long-term exercise could increase the level of these miRNAs in the blood, offering better protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

