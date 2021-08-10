Cancel
Columbus, OH

This Architecture Firm is Giving Away a House Everywhere It Works

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Fast Company: In early 2018, the architecture firm Moody Nolan took a look at its charitable giving. As a 220-employee, 11-office firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Moody Nolan is an established player in the business, and regularly makes donations in the markets where it works. The informal audit showed a lot of modest donations here and there, supporting nonprofits and charity events. “When it added up it was a big number,” says CEO and president Jonathan Moody. “But what do we have to show for it?”

