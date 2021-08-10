2021 Mid-Year DtC Wine Data Report Highlights

Last week, SOVOS/ShipCompliant, in conjunction with Wines Vines Analytics, released its mid-year DTC shipping analysis. Though data touts some gains, Larry Cormier, general manager of SOVOS, notes, “It’s still early to sort out the ‘COVID effect’ on volume and value of DTC wine shipments—and what it means for the future. What is clear is that the ‘stay-at-home’ world of 2020 drove ‘buy-at-home’ behavior across all retail markets. Wine was no exception—we saw a 27 percent increase in online wine purchases over 2019 volumes in 2020. That’s three-years’ worth of growth in one year.”