Gov. Pritzker Launches Illinois Works Training Program, $10M to Expand Pre-Apprenticeships

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom RiverBender: Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the launch of the new Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, leveraging a $10 million commitment from the State to provide additional training programs that will expand the talent pipeline while boosting diversity within the construction industry and building trades.

