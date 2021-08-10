Camila Cabello Tackles Summer Style in a Chic Floral Minidress & Classic Canvas Sneakers

Camila Cabello’s latest look was utterly summer-worthy.

For an afternoon with beau Shawn Mendes and their golden retriever, Tarzan, Cabello wore a romantic white and blue floral dress. The vintage print added an air of elegance to the ensemble, while its sleeveless silhouette and mini-length skirt let the singer beat the heat in style. Her look was complete with an orange and black crossbody bag.

When it came to shoes, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer wore a pair of white canvas low-top sneakers. The pair was lightweight and classic, easily matching with her outfit to create a look that was feminine and casual. Their all-white palette also made them a versatile pair that could be worn with any look.

All-white sneakers are the go-to shoes of the summer. Styles by Adidas, Nike and Reebok have proven to be favorites of stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski and more due to their clean, crisp look. Cabello’s even worn the season’s most popular style herself, as well — Nike’s Air Force One Lows — which gained traction through social media platforms like TikTok.

For footwear, the “Havana” singer regularly wears sneakers by Nike and Adidas, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

