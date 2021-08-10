Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Camila Cabello Tackles Summer Style in a Chic Floral Minidress & Classic Canvas Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

Camila Cabello’s latest look was utterly summer-worthy.

For an afternoon with beau Shawn Mendes and their golden retriever, Tarzan, Cabello wore a romantic white and blue floral dress. The vintage print added an air of elegance to the ensemble, while its sleeveless silhouette and mini-length skirt let the singer beat the heat in style. Her look was complete with an orange and black crossbody bag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

When it came to shoes, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer wore a pair of white canvas low-top sneakers. The pair was lightweight and classic, easily matching with her outfit to create a look that was feminine and casual. Their all-white palette also made them a versatile pair that could be worn with any look.

All-white sneakers are the go-to shoes of the summer. Styles by Adidas, Nike and Reebok have proven to be favorites of stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski and more due to their clean, crisp look. Cabello’s even worn the season’s most popular style herself, as well — Nike’s Air Force One Lows — which gained traction through social media platforms like TikTok.

For footwear, the “Havana” singer regularly wears sneakers by Nike and Adidas, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

Slip on a pair of white sneakers this summer, inspired by Camila Cabello.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdJyB_0bNc41xU00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Keds Kickstart sneakers, $45 (was $50) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pmQ4_0bNc41xU00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, $65 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GohJ3_0bNc41xU00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Rag & Bone Slim Retro Runner sneakers, $275 .

Click through the gallery for more of Camila Cabello’s glam style over the years.

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sneakers#H M#Dolce Gabbana#Reebok#Tiktok#H M#Saks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Wows in the Silkiest Peek-a-Boo Gown & Metallic Heels at 2021 amFAR Gala

Julianne Hough brought high fashion to the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The “Safe Haven” star joined her friend and business partner Nina Dobrev for the red carpet event on July 16. For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit.
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Dances in an Orange Mini Dress That Pops With Brown Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears busted a move to show off her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a new dancing video, where she shimmied and posed for the camera in an orange minidress accented with linear crystal details. She also shared a second look near the clip’s end, wearing a yellow dress with a low neckline. Both ensembles were paired with a silver ring and delicate crystal bangle. “I just wanted to wear heels and a dress today,”...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Sarah Jessica Parker & Jennifer Lopez Both Love These Affordable Sweatpants

It’s safe to say most people have embraced wearing comfortable clothes 24/7, especially in the last two years. Think about the Nap dress trend that emerged during quarantine, or the fact that denim brands like MOTHER are now launching their own athleisure categories to tap into this idea of being cozy. If you were wondering whether or not loungewear will still be en vogue this fall/winter season, look to Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore sweatpants with a sporty track jacket to match on Aug. 4. And the best news is: both pieces are still available to shop, which means you can recreate her easy off-duty look come autumn.
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Japanese Model & Drag Queen in Harajuku w/ Rainbow Hair, FR2UME Top, Calvin Klein Mini Denim Skirt, Pop Tartz Bag & Dolls Kill Thigh Boots

Easily catching our attention on the streets of Harajuku one evening is Aran, a 20-year-old Japanese model and drag queen. Sporting a partially-shaved head with multicolored braids styled in twin buns, Aran stepped out in a black FR2UME cropped tank top with contrasting pink side stripes. He paired his top with a pink Calvin Klein distressed mini denim skirt and finished off his outfit with black thigh-high pointy heeled boots from Dolls Kill. Aran embellished his style with accessories such as a pink wide leather spiked choker, silver chain necklaces, a pink chain lock necklace, pink sunglasses and a pink mask, most of which are from Ali Express. In addition, he is also carrying a pink Pop Tartz chain strap crossbody bag.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jasmine Tookes stars in latest campaign for Drake's lifestyle brand modeling casual-but-cool separates in a range of soft versatile colors

Drake's lifestyle brand October's Very Own just dropped the global debut of their OVO® Women's Garment Dye “Weekender Collection”. Starring in the campaign - shot by Thomas Welch - is supermodel Jasmine Tookes. The 30-year-old stunner can be seen sporting the casual-but-cool separates emblazoned with the brand's famous owl logo...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner Spotted Wearing $55 Camo Crocs

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner wears all sorts of fancy and fabulous sky-high stilettos and boots for her job as a literal supermodel, but in her downtime, she prefers a more comfortable option for everyday wear — yes, we're talking about Crocs.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Pink Is Chic for Summer in Striped Maxi Dress & Comfy Superga Sneakers

Pink looked relaxed and casual while leaving a lunch with her parents yesterday in Malibu, Calif. The “So What” musician donned a blue and white vertical striped maxi dress with a V-shaped neckline. She paired the dress with a matching headscarf and a white cardigan from Lacoste that features a sizable crocodile appliqué on the left side of the sweater. For accessories, she wore simple gold necklaces and carried a Prada handbag. As it pertains to footwear, Pink wore a pair of white canvas sneakers from the brand Superga that feature white laces and thin soles. They also feature a rounded toe...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Looks Extra 2000s in Lipstick-Print Top and Black Adidas Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s latest outfit continued her streak for early 2000s-inspired looks. The model was spotted in New York City in a cropped white tank top, featuring a lipstick kiss print. The piece’s bright red pattern was faded around the sides, as if it was spray-painted on. It also boasted a casual crewneck fit, providing comfortable upper body coverage. Hadid wore the top with a wide-leg pair of black jeans, adding to her outfit’s aughts nature. Crop tops and wider-fitting jeans, as well as...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Cardi B Gives Her Take on the Little Black Dress in the Chunkiest Neon-Trim Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B gave the little black dress a bold maternity style twist this week. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the “Wild Side” rapper broke out a classic form-fitting silhouette in a soft black fabric; the minidress featured thin straps and a ribbed bodice in a design that highlighted the musician’s growing baby bump — Cardi B is currently expecting her second child with husband and fellow rapper Offset. The little black dress has been a staple item in closets for decades, serving...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Sporty Chic While Working Out in Beige Athleisure Wear and Green and Pink Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross looks like a champion while working out. The “Blackish” star posted a video on Instagram today of her working out with a friend. For the ensemble, Ross sported a beige piece of athleisure wear that featured a mesh top with an open back and leggings with mesh cutouts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) As it pertains to footwear, the star trudged in a pair of green and pink sneakers that were effervescent and eye-catching. They feature a semi-thick sole, which emphasizes comfort and security. The star’s personal style lives on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy