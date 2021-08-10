Cancel
Video Games

VALORANT Patch 3.03 Nerfs Viper, Adds Crosshair Profiles, Map Updates & More

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three weeks, VALORANT is getting a new patch with a few subtle changes, including a Viper nerf, crosshair profiles, and more. Riot Games shared the patch 3.03 notes, describing the changes coming with the update. Don't expect any new agents, maps, or major features in the latest patch since this is just another minor update similar to the last three patches. The next major patch will probably be out with the release of Episode 3 Act 2 in a few weeks.

