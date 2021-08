Twitter has revealed the first findings and changes to come after the Euro 2020 final saw footballers subjected to racist abuse.It has detailed the vast scale of the problem, as well as the fact that it did not think a “real name policy” – widely touted as a possible solution to abuse – would work to combat it.Twitter also said that it would be rolling out a new feature in the form of an “autoblock” tool that would hide messages that would temporarily automatically hide accounts that use harmful language.It also suggested that claims that much of the abuse was coming from...