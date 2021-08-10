Xbox Game Pass: Surprise New Release, Stardew Valley, and More News

After a more than 15-year wait, Raz and his talented pals will return to action in Psychonauts 2 on August 25, Microsoft announced during its E3 2021 showcase. Psychonauts 2 had suffered multiple delays since its reveal in 2015, but now we're only about two months away from its release. If you know you want to jump into the zany platforming world crafted by Double Fine, you can preorder Psychonauts 2 now for Xbox One/Xbox Series X, PS4/PS5, and PC. Psychonauts 2 will only be available as a digital release at launch.