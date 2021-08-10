Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass: Surprise New Release, Stardew Valley, and More News

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added six new games today, and announced another four coming later this year. Unfortunately, for those subscribed to the former, of the six new games, only one doesn't require an Ultimate subscription, but it's the brand new release alluded to in the headline. Meanwhile, the other five new games are locked behind an Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscription as they are EA Play additions.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stardew Valley#Library Of Ruina#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Cloud#The Forces Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Teases Major Addition in New Leak

A new leak has indicated that Xbox Game Pass could be receiving a rather notable new addition to the service within the coming month. Specifically, that game in question is Destiny 2, which is Bungie's extremely popular first-person shooter. And although Destiny 2 is already available to download on Game Pass in one format, this leak seems to suggest that the title will be available for all subscribers before long.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Hades and More Soon

Xbox is delivering on one of its promises made recently by adding Hades, one of 2020’s most talked about games, to the subscription service. The game’s being added later in the month amid the first half of August’s games with more to come before it and afterwards. Nine more games were announced for Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday for a total of 10 games to look forward to up until August 17th.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Stardew Valley - Map Editor v.0.6.1 - Game mod - Download

Map Editor is a mod for Stardew Valley, created by aedenthorn. Lets you easily make reversible edits to a map in-game by copying and pasting any tile to another location on the map. This mod provides a simple means of non-destructively editing a map while in-game by selecting an existing...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Best Android Games for Stardew Valley Fans

If you dream of owning a farm and leading a happy family life in a peaceful town, you must have played Stardew Valley. Since its debut in February 2016, the award-winning game developed by Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone has been a roaring success selling 10 million copies on various platforms. There have also been more than a million mobile downloads. Swayed by its popularity, many developers came up with similar games for both Android and iOS devices.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Microsoft has announced the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of August, and this month has some great offerings with games from [email protected] and a new haul of games coming via EA Play. Psychonauts 2 may well be scheduled for a Day One...
Video GamesGamespot

Psychonauts 2 Preorder Guide: Release Date, Game Pass Details, And More

After a more than 15-year wait, Raz and his talented pals will return to action in Psychonauts 2 on August 25, Microsoft announced during its E3 2021 showcase. Psychonauts 2 had suffered multiple delays since its reveal in 2015, but now we're only about two months away from its release. If you know you want to jump into the zany platforming world crafted by Double Fine, you can preorder Psychonauts 2 now for Xbox One/Xbox Series X, PS4/PS5, and PC. Psychonauts 2 will only be available as a digital release at launch.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Hades, Skate, Codemasters Games, and More in Early August

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early August, and its one of the more eclectic lineups in recent memory. Subscribers can look forward to the acclaimed Hades, Curse of the Dead Gods, the original Skate, and… Solitaire? Sure, why not? Meanwhile, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can grab a batch of new Codemasters racing games via EA Play.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

GTA V, Darksiders Genesis, FFVII, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do so. Of course, new games come just as old games leave. Recently added titles or games coming soon include Hades, Skate, Curse of the Dead Gods, and more.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

All Xbox Game Pass games with Xbox Touch Controls

When Xbox Cloud Gaming launched last year, Microsoft announced Xbox Touch Controls for Minecraft Dungeons. Now, over 80 titles can be played without a controller. Here is the full list of games that support Xbox Touch Controls. Xbox Touch Controls allow you to play some of the best games included...

Comments / 0

Community Policy