Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas state Republicans advance bill to prevent quorum breaks

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVkBg_0bNc3ZSe00

Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives advanced a measure on Tuesday that would allow the legislature to operate without having two-thirds of the members present after House Democrats twice left the state to prevent the passage of an elections reform bill.

The Texas state constitution requires that two-thirds of the House and Senate be present in order for the legislature to operate, which allowed Democrats — 57 out of 150 total House members — to block legislation from passing while they traveled to D.C. to advocate for federal voting legislation.

As the Austin American-Statesman reports, a Texas Senate committee approved a joint resolution that would ask voters to amend the state's constitution so that a simple majority could establish a quorum in the House and Senate.

"Our state cannot allow a minority of lawmakers to wield such a disproportionate power so as to render the Texas Legislature incapable of responding to our state's needs," state Sen. Brian Birdwell (R) said during a hearing on the resolution on Monday, adding that this would prevent "a minority from crippling or disabling the Legislature."

Birdwell noted that Texas is one of only four states that require a supermajority in order to establish a quorum.

The bill must receive the support of at least two-thirds of the House and Senate before it can be put up for voter approval, the Statesman notes. This means three Democrats in the House and 18 in the Senate would need to join with all of their Republican colleagues to support it.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the House Democrats who left the state can be arrested and brought back to the state Capitol hours after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) asked it to overturn a lower court's ruling that blocked the state from carrying out such arrests.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Birdwell
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Republicans#House#Democrats#The Texas Legislature#Statesman#The Texas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting bill following Dem jaunt to DC

The Texas Senate passed a sweeping GOP-backed election reform bill on Thursday, after state Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to block it. State Senator Carol Alvarado (D) kicked off her long-shot efforts to derail the bill with a 15-hour filibuster on the floor on Wednesday. The Texas Democrat was not permitted to sit, eat, lean on her desk, skew from topics unrelated to the bill or take bathroom breaks while filibustering.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Senate PASSES GOP voting bill after Dem Sen. Carol Alvarado filibustered for 15 hours in failed bid block it: House serves arrest warrants for runaway reps

The Texas Senate passed the Republican voting bill on Thursday despite an almost 15-hour filibuster from a Democrat in protest. Debate on the measure began Wednesday evening before State Senator Carol Alvarado began speaking continuously without being able to lean on her desk, drink water, eat or use the restroom.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

“The rebellion is spreading”: After local Texas officials defy his ban on mask mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott begins to clamp down

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas students too young to get vaccinated head back to school while the highly contagious delta variant threatens to overflow hospitals, a growing cadre of local government officials have mandated mask-wearing in bids to slow the spread of COVID-19 — defying Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas StateAOL Corp

Texas governor's ban on mask mandates dealt second legal blow

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates has hit its second legal setback, as a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in new coronavirus cases. The temporary order by Judge Tonya Parker issued late on Tuesday allows officials...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas State Senator Begins Filibuster Against GOP’s Restrictive Voting Bill

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) began a filibuster Wednesday night against Republican plans to pass one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country, speaking into the night as Democratic lawmakers use every legislative tool in their belt to protest what they’ve criticized as an unprecedented assault on the ballot box.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrat to filibuster GOP elections bill

Texas Democrats on Wednesday announced their intentions to block through a filibuster the state's GOP-backed election bill, the same one Texas House Democrats previously fought by leaving the state and traveling to Washington, D.C. Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) announced on Twitter that she had submitted her intention to...
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Lincoln Project attacks Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott for ‘jeopardizing’ students

The Lincoln Project is attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his prohibition on mask mandates in schools with its latest ad. The prominent “Never Trump” organization led by Republican operatives set its sights on DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the ad. The ads shows masked children in school before cutting to a video of a child receiving chest physiotherapy, a medical technique to help clear the lungs.
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden calls Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to 'commend' his effort to increase vaccines after admitting the ban on mask mandates was an 'error'

President Joe Biden called Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas to thank him for work increasing the vaccine rate in his state, the White House announced Tuesday, after officials have been criticizing other Republican governors for flouting public health recommendations. Biden spoke with Hutchinson on Monday and 'commended' him for 'his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Texas Supreme Court rules runaway Democrats CAN be arrested after returning from D.C. if they don't show up for GOP session on voting bill

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state Democrats can be arrested if they fail to show up for the Republican's session on voting rights. Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed to arrest more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left the state on July 12, denying the state House of Representatives the quorum required to approve the voting legislation on his special-session agenda.
Harris County, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Court Blocks Arrest Of Houston State Rep. Gene Wu Over Quorum Break

A Harris County criminal court judge issued an order Wednesday protecting state Rep. Gene Wu from arrest for his role in breaking quorum in the Texas Legislature. In granting the writ of habeas corpus, the court ordered that the Houston Democrat "be discharged from any attempt to compel his appearance at the Capitol or any attempt to restrain his liberty in compelling his appearance at the Capitol."

Comments / 0

Community Policy