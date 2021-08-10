Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from late August

By Doug Messier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Electron rocket on the pad is the first of three dedicated missions for BlackSky scheduled for lift-off from late August through September. LONG BEACH, Calif., August 10, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced its next mission is part of a rapid launch schedule of three dedicated Electron missions for global monitoring provider BlackSky.

Satellites
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NG-16 arrives at ISS, Northrop Grumman talks Cygnus’ future use

After a 36 hour phasing profile, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka cargo ship, part of Northrop Grumman’s NG-16 mission, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). Safely in the grip of Canadarm2, Cygnus was attached to the nadir port of the Unity (Node-1) module for the multi-month cargo delivery and removal process.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at International Space Station with its biggest NASA haul ever

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

Rocket Lab will supply multiple rockets to Varda Space Industries

Rocket Lab has announced that it has inked a deal with a company called Varda Space Industries. Varda is an in-space manufacturing company, and the deal will see Rocket Lab produce three Photon spacecraft to be integrated into the Varda space factories. The goal is to enable products to be manufactured in zero gravity and then returned to Earth using the Varda re-entry capsule.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab | Global Facilities Tour

Only in your own eyes. You entered or attempted to enter private properly uninvited and were told to leave. That their neighbours encourage uninvited guests does not require them to also. You weren't there. You are interpreting it all through the two-dimensional retelling on a computer screen. There are so...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Electrodynamic tethers speed up satellite reentry timelines

SAN FRANCISCO – Tethers Unlimited’s Terminator Tape lowered a cubesat into Earth’s atmosphere in eight months, while a nearly identical satellite without a 70-meter conductive tail is expected to remain in orbit for more than a decade. A paper presented at the virtual Small Satellite Conference described three Terminator Tape...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Exponential growth of cubesats may be tapering off

WASHINGTON — The use of cubesats has grown dramatically in recent years, but some are wondering if the form factor has reached the limits of its usefulness. In a presentation at the 35th Annual Small Satellite Conference Aug. 10, Siegfried Janson, a retired Aerospace Corporation engineer who is now a consultant, reviewed the history of smallsat usage, dividing the Space Age into three eras: the early years when small satellites were often the only option, a later era dominated by large satellites and a “New Space” era that started in the late 1990s.
Albany Herald

Mars on Earth: Apply for NASA's simulated Martian mission

If you've ever dreamed of what it might be like to live on another world, here's your chance. Applications are now open to participate as a crew member in NASA's first one-year simulation of living on Mars. If you succeed, you'll be one of four people living and working in...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Mission Critical AEPS Thruster Completes Development Testing for NASA’s Lunar Gateway

August 9, 2021 (Aerojet Rocketdyne PR) – Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) thruster that will be employed on the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) for NASA’s international lunar Gateway recently completed development testing. The next milestone for the program will be the PPE Preliminary Design Review in October. Three 12 kilowatt (kW) AEPS thrusters will serve as the primary source of propulsion on the PPE to enable orbit transfer and in-space maneuvering.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Indian Rocket Launch Fails, Earth Observation Satellite Lost

SRIHARIKOTA, India — The GSLV-F10 launch took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 0543 IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, cryogenic upper stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn’t be accomplished as intended. EOS-03 was a state-of-the-art agile...
Aerospace & Defenseeasternshorepost.com

Rocket Lab’s CAPSTONE Project Launch Shifts to New Zealand

Rocket Lab will launch a NASA-funded commercial moon mission from its New Zealand launch complex in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a press release. The mission, called CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) originally was scheduled to have been launched from the spaceport on Wallops Island.
Aerospace & DefenseJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman’s latest space station delivery includes pizza fixings for seven. The company’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday. The 8,200-pound shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwis, along with a pizza...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Satellogic Partners with GeoTerraImage to Provide High-Resolution Satellite Imagery to African Space Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 12, 2021 (Satellogic PR)–Satellogic, the leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, today announced a new partnership with GeoTerraImage, the premier geospatial solutions provider in southern Africa. GeoTerraImage will leverage Satellogic’s high-resolution multispectral satellite data and low-latency hyperspectral data for large-scale agriculture management to help the continent develop new food systems and food-security solutions.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Astra Announces Launch Contract with Spire Global

ALAMEDA, Calif., August 12, 2021 (Astra Space PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), named Spire Global, Inc., as a launch customer, with plans to begin launching with Astra next spring. “Our platform requires regular and reliable access to space,” said Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations...

