Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from late August
The next Electron rocket on the pad is the first of three dedicated missions for BlackSky scheduled for lift-off from late August through September. LONG BEACH, Calif., August 10, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced its next mission is part of a rapid launch schedule of three dedicated Electron missions for global monitoring provider BlackSky.parabolicarc.com
