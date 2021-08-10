Cancel
Seatac, WA

Lower arrivals area at SeaTac Airport back open after investigation into suspicious package

Seattle News Alert
 3 days ago

(George Rose/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) The lower arrivals drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is back open after officials reported the area was closed due to an investigation of a suspicious package.

SeaTac’s Twitter account posted a travel advisory on Tuesday morning, saying the lower arrivals drive was closed for an investigation.

Both the lower arrivals and departures drives are now open, but officials recommend using alternative routes when coming to SeaTac due to congestion from the closure.

No flights have been impacted.

Seattle News Alert

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

