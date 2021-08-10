Lower arrivals area at SeaTac Airport back open after investigation into suspicious package

(George Rose/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) The lower arrivals drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is back open after officials reported the area was closed due to an investigation of a suspicious package.

SeaTac’s Twitter account posted a travel advisory on Tuesday morning, saying the lower arrivals drive was closed for an investigation.

Both the lower arrivals and departures drives are now open, but officials recommend using alternative routes when coming to SeaTac due to congestion from the closure.

No flights have been impacted.