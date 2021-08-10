Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

MPCA reports more spills along Line 3 construction route

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators now say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations between June 8 and Aug. 5. In one of those cases, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the agency disclosed details about the releases in a letter to Democratic state lawmakers who had requested the information.

Drilling fluid is made mostly of bentonite clay and is not considered toxic, but can impact aquatic life.

