Utah State

Utah boy dies from burns after playing with matches

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old Utah boy died from burns he received after he and a friend played with matches. KSL-TV reports that Salt Lake City police officials said that the two boys were melting a fence with matches and an accelerant on Saturday night. The 7-year-old boy’s clothes caught fire, and a neighbor wrapped a blanket around him to extinguish the flames. Almost all of the boy’s body was severely burned. He was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died. The boy’s friend, a 9-year-old boy, was not injured.

