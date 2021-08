Young people are more likely to be targeted by scammers than pensioners, according to new data.New research compiled by Barclays has found that twentysomethings are the most likely demographic to fall victim to a scam, making up 29 per cent of cases, followed by people aged 31 to 40, who account for 24 per cent of cases.Meanwhile, those aged 71 and over were far less likely to fall victim to scams.The latter group are more likely to be pulled into a specific type of scam known as advance fee scams, which is when someone is required to send money to...