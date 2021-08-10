Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

19-story residential building proposed for Huntington Avenue site

By Liz Hughes
bostonagentmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers are hoping to redevelop a five-story apartment building on Huntington Avenue into a 19-story building with 153 units. 409 Huntington LLC and its affiliate, Tremont Asset Management LLC, filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Aug. 5 for the redevelopment of 409 Huntington Ave. and 238-240 Hemenway St. in the city’s Fenway neighborhood. According to the filing, the applicants have continuously owned and operated the site through various affiliates for more than 50 years.

bostonagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Parking Spaces#Asset Management#Huntington Llc#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy