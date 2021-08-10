19-story residential building proposed for Huntington Avenue site
Developers are hoping to redevelop a five-story apartment building on Huntington Avenue into a 19-story building with 153 units. 409 Huntington LLC and its affiliate, Tremont Asset Management LLC, filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Aug. 5 for the redevelopment of 409 Huntington Ave. and 238-240 Hemenway St. in the city’s Fenway neighborhood. According to the filing, the applicants have continuously owned and operated the site through various affiliates for more than 50 years.bostonagentmagazine.com
