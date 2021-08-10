Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

Major League Baseball announced its 2022 regular season schedule earlier today and has an Opening Day that will look different than in previous years. In the past, only one game was played in prime time on Opening Day, but next year, all 30 clubs will take to the field on Thursday, March 31. Other notable dates for the upcoming season include Jackie Robinson Day – which will be celebrated April 15 – and the 92nd MLB All-Star Game which is scheduled for July 19.