Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thesalemnewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' home stand against peers circling .500 did not yield the momentum they hoped coming out of the trade deadline and into the most welcoming stretch of their schedule. Atlanta's sweep proved a speedbump and Kansas City's victory Sunday a pothole, jarring the Cardinals from any momentum before heading on what should be the smoothest road trip of the season.

