Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elon, NC

Jeffrey Carpenter publishes article on online education resource marketplace TeachersPayTeachers.com

By jcarpenter13
ELON University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor Jeffrey Carpenter, director of the Teaching Fellows program at Elon University, joined with colleagues from three other universities to co-author an article in the peer-reviewed journal Learning, Media & Technology. Carpenter worked with Catharyn Shelton (Northern Arizona University), Matthew Koehler (Michigan State University) and Spencer Greenhalgh (University of...

www.elon.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#An Education#Elon University#University Of Kentucky#Teaching Fellows#Tpt#S P Carpenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Educationcobizmag.com

Timeri Tolnay’s online marketplace for educational programs

Timeri Tolnay | Founder and CEO, EdCuration | Golden. An 18-year career as an educator showed Timeri Tolnay the pain points of curriculum adoption firsthand. She founded EdCuration in 2018 to solve the problem and launched an online marketplace for educational programs the next year. COVID-19 proved an unlikely catalyst...
Arizona Stateasu.edu

ASU a partner in advancing online adult learner education

Arizona State University will be a partner in a new National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Research Institute focused on adult learning in online education. The NSF announced a $20 million investment to establish the AI Institute for Adult Learning in Online Education (ALOE) in which ASU will take part. Led by the Georgia Research Alliance, the institute will be a collaborative effort to transform adult learning in STEM fields through the use of artificial intelligence.
Photographypetapixel.com

PhotoPlus Launches Learning Lens, A Free Online Educational Resource

PhotoPlus has launched Learning Lens, a new online platform that will play host to educational resources for photographers. The company says that it plans to cover anything and everything photographers could possibly want to learn about, all for free. Online educational resources aren’t new, as perhaps the most well-known one...
Educationgeorgiatrend.com

Transforming Georgia’s online education

If you’ve been watching the Tokyo Olympics, you’ve seen artificial intelligence (AI) on display in a number of forms, from the ads for Toyota’s intelligent vehicles to the robot mascots greeting athletes at the airport to the drone light display in the opening ceremonies. Behind the scenes, AI has also helped athletes and coaches make training tweaks.
EducationPosted by
ARTnews

Essentials: Online Educational Courses for Artists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. On June 2, 2021, a noteworthy event took place in the world of online education. On that day, LinkedIn completed its incorporation of the online educational content and thousands upon thousands of video classes that had been part of the website Lynda.com. Lynda.com was one of the first online education websites and one of the most successful. Now, all that content will appear on LinkedIn Learning. This transition comes more than six years after LinkedIn bought the online education company from...
ScienceThe Post and Courier

USC Aiken psychology professor publishes research articles on color

Dr. Adam Pazda, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of South Carolina Aiken, recently published two research articles on how colors influence people's perspectives. "Color is obviously pleasing to the eye, but it can also be a very useful social tool. Perceiving color on other people,...
EducationELON University

Assistant Professor Dani Lane Presents Research at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference

Dani Lane, assistant professor in the Watts Williams School of Education, presented three projects at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference. Her first presentation entitled, “Supporting Inclusion through Knowledge Exchange: The Case of a South Florida Pilot Program,” explored a South Florida pilot program aimed at facilitating inclusion through effective co-teaching models. This presentation highlighted a hands-on approach to professional development that was perceived as effective by teachers in four low-socioeconomic schools. Further, the presentation outlined logistical information about how the district organized the pilot coaching and modeling project, the relationship between the university-based coaching and modeling team and the school district, and approaches for knowledge exchange embedded in the pilot study.
Collegessmcm.edu

Professor Mertz Published an Article in ASBMB Today on “Back to Class”

Professor of Biochemistry Pamela Mertz and Associate Professor Craig Streu of Albion College published an article in the August edition of ASBMB Today, “Back to Class: College Faculty Prepare for a Return to In-Person Teaching.” The article provides results from a national survey of biochemistry and molecular biology undergraduate educators. Respondents included faculty members across many types and sizes of institutions as well as faculty members at various stages of the transition to in-person teaching. Some clear themes emerged including the challenges of engaging students in hybrid learning; faculty committing to flipped classrooms moving forward; a larger toolkit with regard to technology; deep reflections on the fundamental aspects of teaching; and concerns with regard to the pandemic and students readjusting to in-person teaching. Faculty also gave advice such as be kind, flexible, and focus on building community.
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Online Graduate Programs for K-12 Educators

Our forward-thinking, online programs are designed to help you learn and grow as educators. Start this fall!. Montclair State University offers rigorous training, innovative research, and a network of partnerships to prepare teachers for the future of learning. Our forward-thinking, online programs are designed to help you learn and grow as educators. Developed with the working professional in mind, Montclair State Online master’s degree and certificate programs afford students the flexibility and convenience needed to balance life’s demands while building career-enhancing skills and credentials.
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Online Resources

Seattle Public Schools students have access to a wide variety of online resources including databases, encyclopedias, periodicals, eBooks, online versions of selected textbooks, and homework help from Seattle Public Library. (You may access several databases and online services for free, using Username: studentsps / Password: access.) Favorites SPS online resources...
Hawaii Statenonprofitquarterly.org

Rethinking Resources: Making Social Values Visible in Manager Education

A significant share of NPQ readers have roles that involve management of some sort. But what is management? Judging by the syllabi of most resource management courses, a reasonable surmise might be that management is about how to deal with money, cash flow, and organizational sustainability. Certainly, that is part...
Collegestamu.edu

Eckman joins industrial and systems engineering as newest faculty member

Dr. David Eckman has joined the Wm Michael Barnes ’64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Texas A&M University as an assistant professor beginning Aug. 1. Eckman comes from Northwestern University where he worked as a postdoctoral research fellow under the supervision of Drs. Matthew Plumlee and Barry Nelson.
Collegesaccountingtoday.com

AICPA honors three professors at 2021 AAA meeting

The American Institute of CPAs recognized three accounting professors for their notable teaching and research during the annual American Accounting Association meeting in Washington, D.C. This year's honorees include:. Nancy Bagranoff, a professor of accounting and university professor at the University of Richmond (Virginia), received the 2021 AICPA Distinguished Achievement...
EducationELON University

Sign Up for a Career Education and Exploration (CAE) Course

Need help in finding internships and jobs – and making sure that your resume and cover letter are top-notch? Do you know how to put your best foot forward in an interview situation? Or concerned that you don’t know how to manage your finances once you are on your own?
Educationphennd.org

New Article: Decreasing Structural Racism in Higher Education

At least two features must be reconsidered: remediation and the lack of credit transfer from associate to bachelor’s degree programs, argues Alexandra W. Logue. Racism doesn’t only occur in the behavior of one individual toward another. Racism can also be embedded in institutional policies and practices — what is known as structural racism. More specifically, structural racism exists when institutional policies and practices result in people from underrepresented racial groups being more likely to be disadvantaged, even unintentionally. And we’ve found that two features (at least) of higher education can qualify as structural racism: remediation (requiring college students to take zero-credit, precollege courses in math and/or reading/writing, intended to prepare them for college-level work) and the lack of credit transfer from associate to bachelor’s degree programs.
Wilmington, NCELON University

Buchanan presents at Annual Teaching Black History Conference

Lisa Brown Buchanan, associate professor in the Watts Williams School of Education, co-presented at the 4th Annual Teaching Black History Conference on July 23. Along with Watson College of Education at UNC Wilmington faculty members Cara Ward, Donyell Roseboro and Denise Ousley, Buchanan presented a session for university faculty and teachers in grades 4-12 titled “Examining the Racial Violence, Coup, and Economic Impact of the 1898 Wilmington Race Massacre with Pre-service and In-service Teachers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy