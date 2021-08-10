Jeffrey Carpenter publishes article on online education resource marketplace TeachersPayTeachers.com
Associate Professor Jeffrey Carpenter, director of the Teaching Fellows program at Elon University, joined with colleagues from three other universities to co-author an article in the peer-reviewed journal Learning, Media & Technology. Carpenter worked with Catharyn Shelton (Northern Arizona University), Matthew Koehler (Michigan State University) and Spencer Greenhalgh (University of...www.elon.edu
