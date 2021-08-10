Bass Pro Shops to open location in St. Louis County

Bass Pro Shops will open its third location in the St. Louis area with a new store coming to Sunset Hills.

It will be located about a mile away from the intersection of I-44 and I-270, a site previously occupied by Ross Dress for Less and Toys "R" Us, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The new store will host dozens of events geared toward children, like a catch-and-release fishing program.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a brand new store in our home state of Missouri,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in the release. “The St. Louis area is home to incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do."

This new location will employ about 100 people, the release said. It is scheduled to open in the second half of next year.

The other locations include Cabela's in Hazelwood and the Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles.