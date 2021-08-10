Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Bass Pro Shops to open location in St. Louis County

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfsBb_0bNbzc7z00

Bass Pro Shops will open its third location in the St. Louis area with a new store coming to Sunset Hills.

It will be located about a mile away from the intersection of I-44 and I-270, a site previously occupied by Ross Dress for Less and Toys "R" Us, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The new store will host dozens of events geared toward children, like a catch-and-release fishing program.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a brand new store in our home state of Missouri,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in the release. “The St. Louis area is home to incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do."

This new location will employ about 100 people, the release said. It is scheduled to open in the second half of next year.

The other locations include Cabela's in Hazelwood and the Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles.

Comments / 2

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset Hills, MO
Business
Saint Louis County, MO
Business
City
Hazelwood, MO
City
Sunset Hills, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#Toys#Cabela#The Bass Pro Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy