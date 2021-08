Parents, as you prepare to get your children ready to go back to school for either face-to-face or virtual learning, don’t forget food safety. We always try to make sure our children have the right clothes, shoes, watch, belts, bookbag and lunch box. When finding the right lunchbox, we try to find the cutest, the one with cartoon characters or that’s imprint with names. We also think about how many sections it may have. But one thing we forget about the lunch box: making sure the food inside is kept safe.