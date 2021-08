ViacomCBS employees won’t be returning to their offices until October 18 “at the very earliest,” CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff today (read it below). He also said the company will continue to require employees currently working at U.S. locations “to be fully vaccinated” and wear masks. He said executives are “assessing if we will make this vaccination requirement mandatory for all employees returning to the office” in the plan’s next phase. The memo obtained by Deadline says the company is delaying its overall plan’s “Green Phase” – when most staffers will go into their offices – and will...