Harris County launches 311 Helpline

Calling for assistance just got easier in Harris County. Residents in unincorporated areas can now dial 311 to receive non-emergency information 24 hours a day. Residents previously had to dial 713-755-5000 to reach Harris County’s 24-hour information line. That changed in May, when the county launched a 311 call center to streamline service for residents. The call center notably shares a number with the City of Houston’s service line. Residents in both areas can now dial one number to be routed to the correct city or county staff. The call center has already received nearly 5,000 calls.