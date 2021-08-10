Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Harris County launches 311 Helpline

By Community Reports
ourtribune.com
 4 days ago

Calling for assistance just got easier in Harris County. Residents in unincorporated areas can now dial 311 to receive non-emergency information 24 hours a day. Residents previously had to dial 713-755-5000 to reach Harris County’s 24-hour information line. That changed in May, when the county launched a 311 call center to streamline service for residents. The call center notably shares a number with the City of Houston’s service line. Residents in both areas can now dial one number to be routed to the correct city or county staff. The call center has already received nearly 5,000 calls.

www.ourtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpline#Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy