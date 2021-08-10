Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and Montgomery County Partners for Animal Well-Being Adopt Out 162 Cats During Operation: Feline Freedom Event
During the month of July the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) operated by the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services partnered with Montgomery County Partners for Animal Well-Being (MCPAW) to waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens. The month-long event resulted in a record-breaking 162 cat adoptions.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
