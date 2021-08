If you are planning to attend a Pius X athletic contest hosted by LPS you will have to purchase your tickets in advance through GoFan. LPS will not be selling tickets at the event gate. This is a LINK to the LPS site explaining their ticket purchasing policy. This is a LINK directly to GoFan; you will be able to scroll through their events to identify the tickets you want to purchase. It is a good idea to purchase your tickets in advance of the event to avoid high demand times on the GoFan website.