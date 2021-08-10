Simple bill grows into the major crime bill of Missouri legislative session

A simple bill took on added weight and more importance as it worked its way through this year’s Missouri legislative session, becoming the primary crime bill of the session. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville tells the Missourinet his bill to lift the residency requirement to be a Kansas City police officer soon became legislation to prevent police brutality. It included making it a crime for an officer to use a choke hold, though Luetkemeyer says it’s not a blanket prohibition.