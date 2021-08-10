Suns team news: Elfrid Payton agrees to one-year deal

Free agent point guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. During the 2017-18 NBA season, the then 23-year-old player was traded by the Orlando Magic to the Suns for a 2018 second-round pick (Jarred Vanderbilt was selected). The Louisiana native averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and one steal per game with Phoenix that season. In the 2020-21 season, with the New York Knicks, Payton averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 63 games played. He also averaged 43.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range. Aside from shooting percentage, statistically, last season was considered a down year for Payton, averaging fewer rebounds, assists and steals per game.