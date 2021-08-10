Op-Ed: Independent pharmacies wrong to blame PBMs for their plight
The newspaper recently (on July 5) published a guest opinion by an independent pharmacist arguing that their problem with continued viability was the unfair dominance of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) organizations. The author argued that the Pennsylvania State Legislature should do more to increase transparency of PBM prices and practices and should establish more restrictions on PBM activities.www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
