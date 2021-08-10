County Executive Elrich to Testify at Board of Public Works Meeting in Opposition to Governor Hogan’s Plan to Add Four Private Toll Lanes to I-495 and I-270 in Montgomery County

Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., the State of Maryland’s Board of Public Works will meet in Annapolis to vote on approving Governor Hogan’s plan to add four private toll lanes to I-495 and I-270. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be testifying at this meeting in opposition to this plan. Yesterday, County Executive Elrich sent the following letter to the Board of Public Works explaining his concerns and opposition to this plan. The letter highlights the project’s design and environmental flaws, the lack of evidence for a public-private partnership financing plan, lack of consensus building, and proposes a possible path forward.