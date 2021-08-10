Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

County Executive Elrich to Testify at Board of Public Works Meeting in Opposition to Governor Hogan’s Plan to Add Four Private Toll Lanes to I-495 and I-270 in Montgomery County

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago

Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., the State of Maryland’s Board of Public Works will meet in Annapolis to vote on approving Governor Hogan’s plan to add four private toll lanes to I-495 and I-270. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be testifying at this meeting in opposition to this plan. Yesterday, County Executive Elrich sent the following letter to the Board of Public Works explaining his concerns and opposition to this plan. The letter highlights the project’s design and environmental flaws, the lack of evidence for a public-private partnership financing plan, lack of consensus building, and proposes a possible path forward.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#The Board Of Public Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy