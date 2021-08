Alright, my rose lovers, you asked for me back, and well, you shall receive. Just kidding, nobody asked, but I am back for one last recap of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. While I wish I was still typing this from my tiny human’s inflatable pool, I have to admit that I am currently covered in paint (like seriously), sweaty, hungry, but of course, somehow still managed to pour some rosé in my fanciest stemless glassware. You win some. You lose some. For those wondering what incredibly riveting paint project I was so invested in (nobody, but you can’t stop this train now!), I have been vigorously working on a backyard deck makeover to finally solidify our fixer-upper’s "a young 30-something millennial couple lives here” status. Stay tuned. It’s going to be amazing (I hope). #diwhynot.