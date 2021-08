Moline Township Supervisor, Don Johnston passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island. He was 73 years old. Mr. Johnston has been the Moline Township supervisor since 2005 after taking over the position from then-Supervisor, Joann Peck who passed away after her battle with cancer. Don kept the vision going that Joann had started along with implementing his own vision to keep Moline Township running full steam ahead and keeping the programs that Mrs. Peck had started going while adding some of his own programs to make the township even better.