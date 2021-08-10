Cancel
Portland, OR

Cooling Centers Open for August Heatwave

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland is set to experience another stretch of at least 100-degree days Wednesday, August 11, through Friday, August 13. Overnight temperatures will be in the high 60s and low 70s. The county and city are opening four overnight cooling centers, and anyone who needs assistance with transportation to a center can call 2-1-1 to get a free taxi ride. TriMet will also offer free rides to and from the centers as long as riders inform the driver they are going to a cooling center.

