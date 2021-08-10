Cancel
Michigan State

MSU Extension prioritizes mental health and mindfulness for Michigan youth

By Jamie Wilson
msu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a kid in today’s complex world can be challenging for any young person. But since March 2020, those challenges have grown exponentially as the global COVID-19 pandemic changed social engagement, removed in-person support systems and increased isolation. As these factors took a toll on youth mental health, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension responded with a focus on emotional wellness and mental well-being.

