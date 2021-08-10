Coming Soon: Retro-Style Labyrinth Figures
Don’t you just hate it when your action figures look so new???. Well, we have some good news for all you nostalgia lovers out there. Toy company Plastic Meatball will be releasing two retro-style action figures based on Jim Henson’s Labyrinth later this year. As of right now, only two figures have been announced: Sarah (with the Worm and a poisoned peach) and Jareth (with his goblin staff). We’re holding out hope for additional figures to be added to the line.www.toughpigs.com
