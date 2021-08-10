Toni Beth Gasser, 70: Beloved wife, mother, nana and friend

MANCHESTER, NH – Toni Beth Gasser, beloved wife, mother, Nana and friend, passed away surrounded by her daughters on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was 70 years old. Born on March 2, 1951, Toni grew up in Oceanside, NY, before marrying the love of her life, husband Bernie, and moving to New Hampshire where she spent more than 30 years as a teacher at Amherst Middle School. Toni would tell you that her marriage of 47 years was based on the saying “behind every successful man is a stronger woman.” Together they have three daughters, Amy, Norri and Debra and they beamed with pride for them. Her daughters were her biggest achievements in her life. Toni’s sons-in-law James Elterman, Danny Oberlander and Adam Fox, were sons she grew to love like her own. Toni was also blessed by being Nana to grandchildren Seth, Bella, Andraya, Shayden, Sydney and Cameron.