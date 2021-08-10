Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

DFW Area Pediatric ICU Beds More Than 99% Occupied, Hospital Council Says

By Caroline Vandergriff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDOB7_0bNbtM8300

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 surge is pushing North Texas hospitals to the limit.

Available beds for both adults and children are declining rapidly.

The DFW Hospital Council said pediatric ICUs are more than 99% occupied.

Area children’s hospitals are treating a record number of COVID-19 patients on top of dealing with a huge spike in RSV cases.

The respiratory virus isn’t typically seen in the summer, but right now, emergency rooms and intensive care units are flooded with children who have become seriously ill from it.

CBS 11 talked to parents who said they have had to call multiple hospitals in the DFW area and wait hours for a bed to become available for their sick children.

According to the DFW Hospital Council, there are currently 64 COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the region, which is the highest they’ve seen.

This was a nine patient increase or 16.4 percent from Monday.

Additionally, the children’s hospitals are treating an unusual number of RSV patients for the summer season.

Experts think the more contagious delta variant is likely to blame and they encourage people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Stephen Love, President of the DFW Hospital Council, said that will help protect younger children who can’t yet get the vaccine, and keep them out of the hospital.

“The reason we want to keep as many intensive care beds available – not only for adults, but pediatrics – we have car wrecks, people have heart attacks, they have strokes,” said Love. “We need that bed capacity for non-COVID type emergencies.

North Texas children’s hospitals are about 95% occupied right now.

Cook Children’s Medical Center said it has surge plans in place for staffing and beds to make sure there is enough space for anyone who needs to be admitted.

Comments / 4

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Pediatrics#Heart Attacks#North Texas#The Dfw Hospital Council#Rsv#Cook Children#Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas County Nurse Program Training Hundreds Of Students As Staffing Shortages Continue At Hospitals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nursing and staff shortages at local hospitals are keeping schools and training programs in North Texas busy. They say they’re trying to get health care professionals into the line as fast as possible. The recent wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is causing concerns for those tasked with helping the sick. “I’ve had a couple of them say it’s just not going stop because we have the delta variant now and the lambda variant coming up from Peru and they say when is it going to stop?” Dr. Juanita Flint, vice provost of the School of Health Sciences...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

JPS Health Network To Require COVID-19 Vaccination For Workforce

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — JPS Health Network has joined other hospital systems in Dallas-Fort Worth and health care institutions across the U.S. requiring COVID-19 vaccination for its workers (pending FDA approval). In an email to more than 7,200 JPS team members, President and CEO Robert Earley said that leaders made the decision because of the dramatic rise in the number of seriously ill patients with the coronavirus due to the surging delta variant. “I heard the strong voice of our Medical Executive Committee when they voted unanimously to make the vaccine mandatory. I heard the voice of my own primary care provider...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD Offers Vaccinated Staff A $500 One-Time Incentive

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To receive the incentive, they must fill out the vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination (COVID vaccination card, IMM Track print out or written confirmation from the employee’s medical provider) by Nov. 15. The announcement of the incentive comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children. Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences. The information provided will help the district know how many employees are fully vaccinated and facilitate the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on vaccination status. Once proof of vaccination is submitted, the $500 incentive will be included in the employees’ paychecks within 45 days.
Women's HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

CDC Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine For Pregnant Women

(CBSDFW.COM) – The CDC is now strongly recommending women who are pregnant get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. The agency cites growing data about the safety and effectiveness of the shot during pregnancy for the updated guidelines. Pregnant women are at an increased risk for...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Testing Demand Soars In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 testing demand is up as more and more North Texans are going to get swabbed. “I just got tested for COVID, for the safety of my family and others because I have symptoms already,” said Fort Worth resident Maria Castro as she prepared to get a nasal test today.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Vaccines For Ye: Texas Renaissance Festival Requiring Workers, Vendors To Show COVID Vax Proof

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Renaissance Festival is now requiring all of its workers and vendors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to participate in the event. In a message posted to the festival’s website, Founder and President George Coulam said without the proof, vendors won’t receive their participant pass. “Getting vaccinated now will help protect you, the people you care for and those at risk of severe illness and complications from COVID-19. This is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community. By getting vaccinated, you can positively influence vaccination decisions of coworkers,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD Offers $500 Bonus To Staff With Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As most Dallas ISD schools prepare to reopen Monday, the district has announced it will pay $500 to any staff that’s been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “We know that if a person is vaccinated, the chances of contracting COVID and spreading that at school is decreased,” said Robert Abel, Dallas ISD’s deputy chief over human capital management. Employees who can show proof of vaccination by Nov. 15 will get the one time bonus added to their paycheck. “Teachers, cafeteria workers, administrative assistants, custodians, they are all excited,” said Rena Honea, president of the Alliance AFT union. “This is something that...
Sutter Creek, CAPosted by
CBS DFW

Parent Attacks Teacher Over School Mask Mandate: ‘Emotions Are Really High Right Now’

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) – A California elementary school teacher is in the hospital after being attacked by a parent over the school’s mask mandates. Violence erupted Wednesday at Sutter Creek Elementary School. District leaders say they’re disappointed that this is how the school year started. “This has never happened in our community,” Amador County Unified District Superintendent Dr. Torie Gibson told KOVR-TV in Sacramento.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Company Breaks Ground On New Medical Cannabis Production Facility In Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation recently broke ground on a new medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Bastrop, Texas — about 30 miles southeast of Austin. When completed the facility will address growing patient demand for greater access to medical cannabis in Texas as a result of HB 1535’s enactment on Sept. 1, 2021.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Man Suffering From Mental Breakdown Hurts Himself By Grapevine Mills Mall

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers helped a man with a self-inflicted wound who was suffering from a mental health crisis in the parking lot of Grapevine Mills Mall on August 11. (credit: Grapevine Police Department) They assured the public that despite the large police presence, there wasn’t a security threat. Officers also encouraged anyone who is in crisis to seek help. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Meantime, a portion of Circle East by Burlington was closed off. You can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.8255 (800.273.TALK). That same hotline can be reached for people who are deaf and hard of hearing at: 800.799.4889.  
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

FDA OK’s Extra Vaccine Dose For Some With Weakened Immune Systems

WASHINGTON (CBSNEWS.COM) — Late Thursday the Food and Drug Administration authorized transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems getting an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the Delta variant continues to surge. ♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story...

Comments / 4

Community Policy