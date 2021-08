As we wait for Yellowstone season 4 to arrive on the Paramount Network this fall, why not take another fun look into how we got here?. We don’t have to tell any of you that the season 3 finale was all sorts of crazy — you watched it! This proved to be one of the more intense endings we’ve seen to any show as of late and it left the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton hanging in the balance. You’re going to have to wait for a few more months to see how these cliffhangers resolve themselves, but we do have a new perspective of how the production team created these shockers.